Weather warm-up: The warming trend continues in Charlotte with dry, sunny conditions; burn ban remains in effect

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The warm-up continues!

Wednesday will start off a bit cold with temperatures sitting in the 30s under mostly clear skies. Look to see high pressure drive the forecast at least until the weekend which will keep this warming trend going.

Today will be mostly sunny with a few clouds passing overhead. Highs will make a run for the mid-60s, peaking about 5 to 7 degrees above normal for this time of year.

We are still under a statewide burn ban so be sure to hold off on any outdoor burning until further notice and be sure to check in with local authorities before doing so.

Wednesday night into Thursday will be chilly with lows dipping into the mid-40s overnight. Thursday will turn things up a notch, hitting the low 70s!

Friday is the day to watch in terms of record warmth as we are forecasting a high of 76 degrees which is just one degree above the record high of 75 recorded back in 1998. If the forecast holds true we will likely not only tie that record but break it come Friday afternoon.

We will see a slight cool down through the weekend with our next chance of rain arriving Monday.

Today: Comfortable with a Mix of Sun & Clouds. High of 65.

Tonight: Clear & Chilly! Low 45.