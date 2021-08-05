Weather stays sunny, cooler Thursday; rain, t’storms return to Charlotte Friday night

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Thursday will be another nice day with plenty of sunshine and lower humidity levels. Temperatures will remain below average this afternoon with highs topping out in the middle 80s.

Friday will be slightly warmer and a bit more humid with highs in the upper 80s as a southerly flow takes over once again. The cloud cover will gradually increase later in the day on Friday as a storm system approaches from the south.

Showers and t’storms will move into Friday night and Saturday as the storm passes by to our southeast. Some of the rain could be heavy at times with 0.5” to 1.5” possible. We will quickly dry out by Sunday with lots of sunshine returning to the area.

Look for a big warmup on Sunday as highs climb back into the 90s. Humidity levels will also be increasing giving us some sticky summer weather for the start of the week.

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 86

Tonight: Clear and comfy. Lo: 65

Friday: Partly sunny, late-day shower/storm. Hi: 88