Weather Roller Coaster: Summer-like temps settle into Charlotte but a big cooldown is on the way

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We are looking at a 44-degree difference between our highest high and lowest low over the course of the next seven days! How does that sound for a cooldown!?

Wednesday starts off cool with patchy dense and temperatures hovering in the low 60s and upper 50s. We’re not seeing too much of a range in temperatures this morning and light winds are facilitating much of the fog development.

Fog and low cloud cover will likely burn out during the morning making way for mostly sunny skies and summer-like heat this afternoon. Look to see the high peak about 10 degrees above normal in the low to mid-80s!

We’ll keep the heat coming all week long as dry high pressure keeps clouds and rain chances at bay until the weekend. Friday will likely host temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90s in some spots before a cold front moves in Saturday.

Saturday kicks off the weekend with partly cloudy skies and scattered rain chances for much of the afternoon. Much cooler temperatures will settle in behind the cold front making for a more seasonable start to next week.

Look for the 40s to settle in as we get Monday morning started!

Today: Mostly Sunny. High of 84.

Tonight: Cool & Clear. Low 63.