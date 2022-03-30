(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Clouds continue to build this morning making way for some light rain and drizzle throughout the day.

Wednesday will be warm and cloudy with a slight chance of rain ahead of Thursday’s storms. Look to see winds start off light out of the southeast between 3 and 7 miles per hour before shifting out of the south and picking up to 15 to 20 miles per hour.

This will push warmer temperatures into the Queen city which will help us get into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees throughout the day. We’ll stay warm and breezy with overnight lows leveled off in the 60s.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning will see a Wind Advisory for Ashe, Watauga, & Avery counties due to wind gusts pushing upwards of 55 miles per hour for our higher elevations. We can expect blustery conditions for the Queen City as well.

Thursday will be the day to watch with rain and storms arriving early in the day and having the potential to pack a punch. Showers will push in early with storms and heavy downpours likely crossing the Queen City late morning into early afternoon.

Storms and showers will taper off throughout the late afternoon and evening hours before drying out in time for Friday. The Queen City and much of the Carolinas sit under a Marginal Risk for Severe Weather with this system.

The main threat with these storms will be straight-line winds causing downed trees and isolated power outages. Localized heavy downpours can also lead to some pooling and ponding on roadways and low-lying areas.

Thursday night into Friday will see clearing conditions as temperatures fall into the upper 40s. Skies will be mostly sunny on Friday with highs peaking in the low 70s leading to near normal temperatures and partly cloudy skies throughout the weekend.

Today: Cloudy & Warm. High: 69.

Tonight: Blustery & Mild with Increasing Rain Chances. Low: 61.