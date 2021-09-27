Workweek Weather: Sunshine and warm temps dominate the Charlotte forecast

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Monday kicks off the work week with cool and calm conditions area-wide with temperatures sitting in the mid-50s. Light jackets and sweaters are a must as we get the morning started.

You won’t need them this afternoon as sunny skies heat things up into the low 80s! Winds will remain calm to light out of the southwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

High pressure will remain in control through mid-week as our warming trend leads us into the mid to upper 80s! Sunshine will be dominant for much of the week as well.

Be on the lookout for a weak cold front to push through Wednesday into Thursday and usher in more seasonable temperatures as we head into the weekend.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

In terms of the tropics, we’re keeping a close eye on Hurricane Sam. The storm is still forecasted to track north and west at about 8 miles per hour and maintain category 4 strength until mid-week. Currently, its track stays north of the Leeward Islands and makes a turn towards Bermuda late this week.

We are also watching a number of disturbances and will be monitoring the development of our next named system as the week continues.

Today: Sunny & Warm. High of 83.

Tonight: Clear & Cool. Low 58.