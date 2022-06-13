(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Dangerous Heat arrives this week with feels like temps over 100 degrees likely!

Monday starts off warm with mid to upper 70s around the queen city and partly cloudy skies.

Mostly sunny skies will lead to an abundant amount of heat this afternoon as highs make a run for the upper 90s! We will be well above the normal high of 87 degrees set back in 1958.

Monday will see a Heat Advisory for Charlotte & surrounding areas from noon until 8 PM. Tuesday is looking hotter so we will see an Excessive Heat Advisory in effect from noon on Tuesday until 8 PM.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 100 degrees which is forecasted to break the current record high of 99 degrees set back in 1958 as well.

The heat wave continues through mid-week with 90s lasting into Friday and intermittent shower & storm chances possible. Thursday brings the highest potential for isolated storms with clearing conditions on Friday

We’ll dip back into the upper 80s by the weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Very Hot! High: 97.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 64.