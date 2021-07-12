Workweek Weather: Charlotte to see high temps, daily storm chances as summer pattern continues

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s a warm, soupy start this Monday morning.

It stays hot and humid today with highs in the lower 90s. That heat/ humidity could a few showers/ storms by this afternoon. Any storm will be capable of locally heavy rain and lightning and will collapse by sunset.

Warm, muggy, and quiet tonight with lows in the lower 70s.

It stays hot and humid tomorrow. A few more showers/ storms may pop up. Any storms will be capable of locally heavy rain and lightning. Temperatures continue to climb into the lower 90s.

The pattern stays the same much of the workweek. High pressure offshore and a stalled low/ front in the Midwest keep the southerly flow, heat, and humidity pumping. This will leave us with storm chances daily, fueled by that heat and humidity.

Any storms will be widely scattered, meaning hit or miss, and will be capable of locally heavy rain and lightning. Temperatures continue to hover 90 degrees with heat indices climbing into the middle/ upper 90s.

Today: Partly cloudy, isolated storm. High: 92.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, isolated storm. High: 91.