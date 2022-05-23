(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Showers and storms are likely as we kick off the workweek with an unsettled pattern sticking around.

Temperatures are mild, sitting in the mid to upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers are possible as a low pressure system approached from the southwest.

This system will travel along a stalled-out cold front that has set up shop over the Carolinas. Look to see afternoon showers and storms develop as this system approaches. Temperatures will peak in the mid to upper 70s before some of the heaviest downpours develop.

Charlotte and surrounding areas will be under a Marginal Risk for severe weather today with the main threat being damaging winds and the potential for some localized flooding. A brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out as well as storms begin to mature after 3 p.m.

Some lingering showers will stick around overnight into Tuesday. Much cooler conditions will be felt with highs being limited to the low 70s. Rain will be mostly scattered and provide some relief to the continued drought conditions being felt across the state.

We’ll remain below normal throughout the week, peaking in the mid to upper 70s for much of the week. This time of year typically peaks in the low 80s.

Skies will open up and make way for mostly sunny skies and low to mid-80s for the weekend.

Today: Mostly Cloudy with Showers & Storms. High: 78.

Tonight: Cloudy with Lingering Showers. Low: 64.