Wintry Mix: Upcoming storm to bring rain, sleet and snow to the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Another cold night is on tap for our area with lows dropping into the lower and middle 20s under mainly clear skies.

High pressure will keep sunshine in place for Thursday, but temperatures will remain on the chilly side with highs in the middle 50s.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

We are watching another storm for Friday into Saturday morning bringing everything from rain, sleet, and snow to the Carolinas. The precipitation will begin to move in on Friday afternoon as rain before quickly changing over to a wintry mix.

By Friday night, enough of the colder air will have settled into the area causing a changeover to all snow for a brief period. The snow should come to an end early Saturday morning as the storm system pulls off to the northeast.







Snowfall accumulations will be on the lighter side with a coating to 2” possible. This could give us some slick conditions on area roadways for Saturday morning. We are also looking at windy conditions behind the storm causing bitter wind chills for most of the upcoming weekend.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Tonight: Mainly clear and cold. Low 23

Thursday: Sunshine and chilly. Hi: 46

Friday: Mostly cloudy, Rain/mix/snow late. Hi: 48 Lo: 28