Winter Weather Advisory in the foothills region through Monday

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through midday in the mountains and foothills where black ice is the greatest concern. All that wet snow and slush from yesterday froze over this morning with temperatures dipping to and below freezing. There could even be a few slick spots in Charlotte, mainly on bridges, overpasses, and sidewalks. Be careful!

It stays colder in the higher elevations today with clouds and highs in the 30’s. Chilly, but with some melting in the Piedmont, expect sunshine and highs in the 40’s.

We’ll dip below freezing again tonight, watch for slick spots on your Sunday morning commute.

Sunshine continues on Sunday with seasonal highs in the lower 50’s.

Our next storm rolls in late Monday with showers arrive by the evening. Rain should exit early on Tuesday. Another dose of mountain snow is possible with this system, but it will be much lighter. Early call for totals looks to be an inch or two.

High pressure and quiet weather take over through the end of the work week.

Today: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 47.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 51.

LATEST HEADLINES