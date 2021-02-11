Winter Weather Advisory: Freezing rain possible through Friday morning

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Areas of showers will continue to move in from the west overnight as most temperatures stay above freezing. However, mountain temperatures are expected to dip to 32 or below, leading to a period of freezing rain through Friday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued through noon Friday for the possibility of a light icy glaze developing on bridges and elevated surfaces. Careful if you’ll be out in the mountains in the morning!

We actually get a break from the steady rain Friday afternoon, but it won’t clear out completely. Clouds and some fog will hang tough, with some patchy light rain or drizzle possible as well.

It won’t last though– another round of widespread, heavy at times rain will move in Friday evening through Saturday. Once again, we’ll have to watch for some slick spots in the mountains Saturday morning.

Valentine’s Day Sunday won’t be a total washout, but the chance of showers continues along with the active pattern. Expect more rounds of rain Monday, Tuesday, and even later next week.





Tonight: Showers, patchy fog. Low 36.

Friday: Cloudy, patchy fog. Some light rain/drizzle. High 43.