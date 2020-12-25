Winter Weather Advisories issued in NC mountain counties, temps only reach mid-30s for Christmas

(FOX CHARLOTTE) – After a rainy Christmas Eve, it stays cold Christmas Day despite the sunshine. Highs barely break freezing with temperatures only climbing into the middle 30s in Charlotte.

The coldest Christmas Day on record was 22 degrees set back in 1983! In the mountains, it stays frigid. You’ll find clouds, a few snow flurries, and highs stuck in the teens and 20s.

WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for the mountains through Christmas Day and night for that reason. Wind chills could dip towards 0 degrees. Bundle up!

The core of the cold gets kicked to the east by Saturday. It will still be chilly with highs in the middle 40s, but at least above freezing!

Temperatures continue to trend closer to average by Sunday, getting back into the middle 50s.

A weak cold front passes through on Monday with a few rain/snow showers. No accumulation expected.

We’re quiet as we wrap up the work week, another strong cold front arrives by New Year’s Eve.

*WEATHER ALERT FRIDAY: Mountain snow and cold wind chills. Mostly sunny, high: 37 (temperatures stay in the teens and 20s in the mountains)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, chilly. High: 45.

