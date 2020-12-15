Winter Weather Advisories beginning at midnight, ‘mixed mag’ of snow, sleet, freezing rain expected

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After a nice break from the rain Tuesday, we’re still tracking that next system set to bring us a mixed bag of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain.

It all depends on where you live…A Winter Weather Advisory will take effect at midnight Wednesday for areas north and west of Charlotte.

This is where an icy mix is expected to develop overnight and linger through about 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Wednesday morning before changing to rain.

SCHOOL CLOSURES AND DELAYS WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16:

Avery County Schools – Due to accumulating snow and hazardous road conditions developing into Wednesday, Avery County Schools will be closed for students.

– Due to accumulating snow and hazardous road conditions developing into Wednesday, Avery County Schools will be closed for students. Caldwell County Schools – Due to a wintry mix of snow and ice in the forecast for Wednesday, there will be no school for students. It is an Optional Planning Day for staff. CCS employees will report to work on a two-hour delay if conditions allow.

– Due to a wintry mix of snow and ice in the forecast for Wednesday, there will be no school for students. It is an Optional Planning Day for staff. CCS employees will report to work on a two-hour delay if conditions allow. Catawba County Schools – Wednesday will be a REMOTE LEARNING DAY for students and staff due to the expected wintry weather.

– Wednesday will be a REMOTE LEARNING DAY for students and staff due to the expected wintry weather. Cleveland County Schools – Due to the forecast for inclement weather, Cleveland County Schools will begin exams on a three-hour delay on Wednesday.

– Due to the forecast for inclement weather, Cleveland County Schools will begin exams on a three-hour delay on Wednesday. Iredell-Statesville Schools – Due to expected icy conditions Wednesday, I-SS will operate on a 2-hour delay for students and staff on Wednesday. I-SS employees should refer to option #5 on the Inclement Weather Procedures portion of its website.

– Due to expected icy conditions Wednesday, I-SS will operate on a 2-hour delay for students and staff on Wednesday. I-SS employees should refer to option #5 on the Inclement Weather Procedures portion of its website. Lincoln County Schools – 3-hour delay on Wednesday

– 3-hour delay on Wednesday Rowan-Salisbury Schools – Due to the forecast for inclement weather arriving Wednesday morning, there will be a 2-hour delay for students and staff.

A Winter Storm Warning will take effect in Ashe and Watauga counties where ice and snow totals are expected to be higher. The bottom line is — most roads will stay wet.

But as always, slick spots could form on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses. With any additional weight on tree limbs or power lines, power outages may occur as well.

For most of the Charlotte area through South Carolina, it’s mostly a cold rain. All of this makes for a messy travel day all around. Showers will linger through the evening, then taper off and move out, giving most of us a dry Thursday.

The mountains may see snow showers lasting through Thursday afternoon, adding up to 1-3 inches.

Tonight: Clouds increase with showers moving in. Low 34.

Wednesday: Rainy. Wintry mix north and west of Charlotte. High 39.

