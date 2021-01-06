Winter Storm Watch issued for western NC mountain counties

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – High pressure remains in control, for now, giving us a dry night and Thursday. However, clouds will be increasing through the day ahead of the next winter storm set to impact the area on Friday.

As low pressure moves to our south, a plume of moisture will move in Thursday overnight through Friday evening.

Here’s what we’re thinking so far: We’ll see a mix of rain and snow developing roughly along the I-85 corridor and west through the mountains and foothills.

It will be mostly rain with some snow mix, or even pure snow at times, around Charlotte south and east towards Rockingham and through South Carolina. Little if any accumulation will occur here. 1-3 inches of snow may fall along the I-40 corridor through the foothills.

Most of that accumulation may be on elevated surfaces, as ground temps have been on the warmer side. Most of the snow will fall in the mountains, with up to 6-8 inches possible. Higher totals may fall in spots.

Travel will become messy and difficult in some areas starting Friday morning. Even after the precipitation ends by Saturday morning, lingering snow and moisture will make for slick travel in spots.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 32.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 50.

