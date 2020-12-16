Winter Storm Warnings in effect; freezing fog expected overnight

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After round one of rain and icy mix this morning, we got a final round Wednesday evening.

Once again, it was mostly rain outside of the mountains, with a wintry mix in the higher elevations.

Even though the rain will end for most neighborhoods Wednesday night, there’s another threat — freezing fog. Not just for the reduced visibility, but as temperatures drop near or below freezing, that moisture could create slick spots on some roads Thursday morning.

SCHOOL CLOSURES AND DELAYS FOR THURSDAY, DEC. 17:

Caldwell County Schools – 2 hour delay

Watauga County Schools – 2 hour delay

Be extra cautious driving if you see that fog in the morning. Otherwise, it’s an overall drier Thursday ahead.

A little more snow is possible in the mountains, but accumulation will likely stay under an inch around Boone, Blowing Rock and Jefferson.

Another disturbance moving through Thursday night could bring a few sprinkles.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog. Low 32.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Few sprinkles possible late. High 47.

