Winter Storm Warning in Morganton; ice may accumulate in Hickory, Statesville

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Clouds increase today, turning mostly cloudy and staying chilly. Expect highs in the middle 40’s.

Our next big storm arrives by tomorrow morning.

WINTER STORM WARNINGS are in effect through Sunday afternoon in the mountains and foothills. Snow/sleet totals up 2-4”+ possible there.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES are in effect in the northern Piedmont where up to 0.25” of ice is possible, and maybe a trace of snow.

SUNDAY MORNING will be the greatest impact time for all of these winter hazards. As rain arrives, temperatures will be near/ below freezing at the surface. This will leave us starting the morning with an icy mess mainly north of I-85. We’ll need to keep a close eye on road conditions in the morning.

By the afternoon, temperature profiles warm above freezing, mostly rain is expected with the exception of the mountains where colder temperatures will keep snow/ mix going. Highs in Charlotte struggle to reach 40 degrees.

Rain wraps up in the Piedmont overnight, but NW winds smacking into the mountains behind the front will leave us with snow showers cranking there through Monday.

Sunshine returns for everyone on Tuesday with temperatures gradually thawing out late-week. Our next rain chance is Friday.

Today: Increasing clouds. High: 46.

Tonight: Icy mix late. Low: 34.

WEATHER ALERT SUNDAY: ICY MIX/ MTN. SNOW