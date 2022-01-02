Winter Storm Warning for Ashe, Avery, Watauga; Advisory issued for Burke, Caldwell counties

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We have an active night of weather ahead of us with rain windy conditions expected for most. Temperatures will remain above freezing across much of the area overnight keeping the precipitation as just rain through Monday morning.

As the storm system passes by to our southeast, colder air will rush in from behind causing some snow to fall across the Mountains tonight through midday Monday.

Officials say fire near Grandfather Mountain is about 80% contained

Snowfall totals could be around 4-6” over the higher elevations. There will be locally higher amounts above 3500 ft. There will be a sharp decline in snowfall totals as you drop in elevation with places in northern Burke and Caldwell counties picking up 1-3”.

Don’t be a surprise if you see a few flakes make it all the way down to the I-40 corridor, but temps have been too warm and it will likely not stick to the ground.

The storm will quickly pull away Monday afternoon with some sunshine returning later in the day. Highs will be much colder in the middle and upper 40s.

Sunshine will stick around through midweek before another front swings across the region.

Tonight: Rain and windy, Mtn. Snow. Lo: 39

Monday: Showers and Mtn. Snow early, PM Decreasing clouds. Hi: 47

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Hi: 50 Lo: 26