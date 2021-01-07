Winter Storm approaching: Snow expected in mountains and foothills, dusting possible in Charlotte

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – WINTER STORM WARNING in effect for the mountains, WINTER STORM WATCH in the foothills Thursday night into Friday.

Today we’ll find increasing clouds ahead of our storm. Temperatures make it into the 40’s.

Rain/ snow showers work their way in tonight, becoming widespread by Friday morning.

The mountains will find temperatures cold enough for a mostly snow event. There, 4-6”+ snow is likely in the highest elevations.

The foothills may start with a mix first, and then turning to snow dropping 1-4” totals depending on elevation.

In the Piedmont, you could start Friday morning with a rain/snow/icy mix for the morning commute as temps start out near freezing. That window will remain brief, temperatures warm into the upper 30’s in the afternoon bringing a cold rain.

By the evening cold air wraps around the storm, prompting a final burst of snow. You could have snow showers in Charlotte as we wrap up Friday, less than 1” of snow is expected.

South Carolina and the sandhills will keep a cold rain throughout the event.

FOX 46 Meteorologist Elisa Raffa breaks down the fine lines between seeing rain, sleet or snow below:

Everything exits Friday night with a quiet weekend ahead.

Rain/snow chances return early next week.

Today: Increasing clouds. High: 51.

Tonight: Rain/ snow showers. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: WEATHER ALERT: Rain/ snow wintry mix. High: 40.

