Winter-like week ahead with mixed precipitation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The rain moved out this afternoon and temps have been getting colder! Get ready for a more winter-like rest of the week, with some wintry precipitation by mid-week as well.

Tuesday is the calm before the storm, with sunny, but chilly conditions. The next storm system will move quickly through the region Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon.

With cold air in place, this will lead to an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain to develop early Wednesday morning before changing to just cold rain by the afternoon.

Any ice accumulation will be light, but enough to watch for slick spots on bridges, overpasses, and elevated surfaces as you’re heading out early Wednesday.

In the mountains, the icy mix will likely last longer into the afternoon, before changing to snow showers Wednesday night through Thursday. A couple of inches of snow is possible on top of any icy buildup. Slick roads will develop, and power outages will be possible.

Thursday afternoon through Saturday are drier. Another system may bring a rain/mountain snow chance to the area Sunday.







Tonight: Clear, breezy and cold. Low 32.

Tuesday: Sunny and chilly. High 49.