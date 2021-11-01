Winter chill on the way by middle of the week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — After a beautiful start to November, we get to enjoy another day of dry weather and pleasant temps on Tuesday!

Soak it up, because it’s about to get colder! Wednesday’s highs won’t make it out of the 50s, and Thursday it will be even colder. At the same time, another disturbance will push in more moisture by Thursday. This will bring scattered showers to the region, and because it will be so cold, a little snow mix may develop in the mountains. If you see it, it won’t add up to much. It will be back to scattered rain showers everywhere Thursday night through early Friday.

The weekend is looking dry, but COLD in the morning! We’ll likely have the first frost in the Charlotte area, as temps get awfully close to freezing Saturday and Sunday mornings. Highs recover into the 50s & 60s in the afternoon under lots of sun.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 45.

