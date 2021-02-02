Windy and cold conditions take hold; snow showers continue lingering in mountains

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Sunny but chilly conditions will stick around this afternoon with highs topping out in the middle 40s.

Snow showers in the Mountains will linger for a bit longer with minor accumulation possible. A stray flurry/sprinkle could sneak out of the Mountains this afternoon, but most of the area should stay dry.

Gusty winds will be an issue this afternoon with gusts around 25-30 mph at times (Mountains up to 45 mph). Wind chills will be in the 20s for most of the area through tonight, but the Mountains could feel more like zero degrees.

Sunshine will hang around on Wednesday and Tuesday with temperatures gradually climbing back into the 50s. Another storm system will slide a front through on Friday bringing us more wet weather.

By Friday a cold front approaches and puts a good chance for rain in the forecast. The front will likely move through our area and stall to our south leaving us with drier conditions on Saturday.

By Sunday the front will backtrack into our area and bring rain right back into our area with snow for our mountain counties.

It will be cold on Monday in the wake of that cold front with lows in the teens and highs in the 30s!

Today: Partly sunny and breezy, Mtn. snow showers. Hi: 45

Tonight: Mainly clear and cold. Lo: 24

Tomorrow: Sunny. High: 50

Have a great day!