Wind relaxing, sun shining for a beautiful start to weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – High-pressure will give away to a beautiful day today!

Winds are relaxing and the sun is shining. Expect seasonal highs in the middle 70’s.

It stays clear and quiet tonight with lows in the middle 50’s.

Tomorrow, high-pressure nudges east, bringing southwest winds back into the area. Southerly winds and sunshine take highs back into the lower 80’s.

Overall, a beautiful weekend ahead!

By Monday, the pattern starts to change. The storm track will sit overhead going into the workweek, tracking multiple disturbances through the area with rounds of showers/ storms.

The first round comes Monday, with scattered showers/ storms likely. Highs stay in the lower 80’s.

A few more storms are possible Tuesday, before a final cold front comes through sometime between Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will stay warm despite storm chances with highs in the 80’s.

Cooler air arrives once the final front comes through. Expect sunshine and 70’s by Friday.

Today: Mostly sunny, seasonal. High: 76.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 54.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 82.