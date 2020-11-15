Gameday Forecast: Mostly cloudy and breezy

A Wind Advisory is in effect for our mountain counties this afternoon. Southwesterly winds shift to the north later this evening. Winds will be sustained 15-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph possible.

Take in or tie down any loose objects or fall decorations! A cold front is approaching the Piedmont this morning. Expect mostly cloudy skies today until the front arrives. We’re sitting at the southern fringe of the system with limited moisture. As a result, a few light and spotty showers will be possible.

Any rain will be light with rain totals under 0.25″. The front comes through this evening with a line of light showers before exiting east.

Again, winds will be breezy with this front, gusts could top 25 mph in Charlotte with highs around 70 degrees. Skies clear behind the front tonight with overnight lows getting chilly, dipping into the 30’s and 40’s.

High pressure takes over as we start the work week, and stays in control through next weekend! As a result, expect a quiet and bright week ahead. Most noticeably, a reinforcing cool shot of air arrives Wednesday, sending highs into the 50’s Wednesday and Thursday.

Overnight lows will get cold, dipping into the 30’s at the bus stop by the middle of the week. Otherwise, enjoy the quiet stretch ahead! Sunday: A few showers, breezy. High: 71.



Tonight: Mostly clear, cool. Low: 40.



Monday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 63.

