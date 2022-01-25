Will it snow again? What we are watching for late this week

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — After a mild day near 60 degrees today, colder air arrives tomorrow! It stays mostly clear, cool, and quiet tonight. Overnight lows dip into the 30s.

Winds shift to the north behind today’s cloudy front, ushering in colder air for tomorrow. Despite sunshine, daytime highs will get stuck in the 40s. Overnight lows dip into the 20s.

We keep temperatures chilly through the end of the work with mostly sunny skies.

All eyes on our next storm as it approaches Friday. Rain to start could changeover to snow if the cold air is fast enough. It looks like a good bet the mountains will see some snow, but can the snow make it farther south into Charlotte before the storm exits? Intensity and track of the storm need to be pinned down better before we can start talking about precipitation type and amounts. Stay tuned for updates!

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Even colder air arrives behind that storm for the weekend. It may be a struggle to hit 40 degrees on Saturday! Blustery wind gusts will have it feeling even colder!!

Highs rebound back into the 50s by early next week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool. Low: 33.

Partly cloudy, cool. Low: 33. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, colder. High: 46.