Widespread rain and storms possible Thursday

Areas along and north of the I-85 corridor are at a marginal risk of severe weather.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Thursday will likely be the most stormy day of the week as a stalled frontal boundary to our north will keep the atmosphere unsettled.

Areas along and north of the I-85 corridor are at a marginal risk of severe weather with gusty winds, heavy downpours, and a lot of lightning possible.

Storm chances decrease heading into the weekend as high temperatures increase. From Sunday onward, our attention will turn to the tropics as Tropical Storm Isaias will play a role in our weather.

CLICK HERE: TRACKING THE TROPICS

As of now, Isaias is expected to make landfall in Florida as a Tropical Storm and continue to move north towards the Carolinas into early next week.

Obviously, this forecast can and will change over the next several days but the bottom line is – the track of Isaias will greatly dictate our weather next week.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Thursday: 40% showers/storms. Hi: 90 Lo: 73

Friday: 60% showers/storms. Hi: 92 Lo: 73