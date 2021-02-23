What a warm-up! After a chilly start expect temps to reach the mid-70s Wednesday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – What a warm-up! From cold and frosty Tuesday morning to highs not far from 70 in the afternoon.

Wednesday is even warmer — likely the warmest since November! After a chilly start in the 30s, we’ll top out in the low and mid-70s in the afternoon.

High pressure will keep it nice and sunny, with less wind as well. Dry weather continues through Thursday, but clouds start to move in ahead of what will be an off-and-on rainy pattern this weekend.

Showers will develop with much cooler temperatures Friday, with a little mix or mountain snow possible, too. It won’t be an all weekend washout, but keep the umbrella handy!

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low 38.

Wednesday: Sunny and warm. High 72.