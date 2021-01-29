Wet weekend in Charlotte region could see chance of snowflakes mixed with rain Sunday, early Monday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Friday will be sunny but it will be downright cold! We’re waking up with cold temperatures in the 20s with highs only rebounding into the 40s by this afternoon.

We can expect more of the same tomorrow. By Sunday another storm system moves into the area with rain expected in the piedmont and snow in the mountains.

A few wet flakes or sleet might even show up along the I-40 corridor early in the morning but would likely change over to rain quickly.

Rain totals between .5-1″ are expected with 2-4″ of snow in the mountains. A few rain and snow showers will linger into the day on Monday but will eventually taper off.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny and quiet with highs staying seasonably cool. Another rain maker will move in on Wednesday. Have a great day!

Today: Sunny. High: 47 Low: 27

Tomorrow: Sunny. High: 47 Low: 38