Wet weather returns to Charlotte; scattered showers possible through Friday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Wednesday will be a transition day from the stretch of dry weather to a pattern of isolated and scattered showers. Look to see clouds build as moisture funnels into the Carolinas.

Temperatures will peak slightly above normal in the mid-80s across the region with mostly calm winds. Clouds will build before rain and isolated storms arrive late.

Thursday will be warm early, starting in the upper 60s under a blanket of clouds. Rain and isolated storms are likely to impact your day as highs struggle to make it to the lower 80s.

Don’t let your guard down as we head into the weekend. Afternoon showers and storms will be possible as this unsettled pattern continues. Temperatures will level off near normal in the low to mid-80s into the weekend.

Today: Warm & Cloudy. High of 86.

Tonight: Isolated Showers Possible. Low 66.