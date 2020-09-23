Wet weather returns to Charlotte metro

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Wet weather will be returning for the second half of the week as remnants of Beta crosses the region.

A few showers could pop up later on Thursday, but the heaviest rain is expected to push through on Thursday night and Friday.

Rainfall totals could range from an inch or two by Friday evening. Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies both days with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

The weekend will improve a bit with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s. There could be a stray shower this weekend, but most of your Saturday and Sunday will remain dry.

The warmer weather will stick around into the start of the next week.

The tropics continue to remain active, so make sure to stay with Fox 46 Charlotte for the latest info.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 59

Thursday: Plenty of clouds, 30% shower. Hi: 72

Friday: Cloudy, 70% rain. Hi: 73 Lo: 60