Wet weather: Heat and heavy rain sticking around again in Charlotte area Wednesday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte area will be facing more of the same Wednesday with a muggy start and rain developing into the afternoon.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with warm and humid 80s. Heat and humidity will allow storms to bubble up in the afternoon. Any storms will be slow thanks to a lack of steering winds. They’ll also be capable of heavy rain, our atmosphere is soaked with a tropical-like air mass in place. Watch for flash flooding in low-lying areas.

Additional showers/ storms are likely on Thursday. Same story: diurnally driven, or fueled by the heat and humidity. So, these storms will be slow, unorganized, widely scattered, and capable of heavy rain and lightning.

This summery pattern hangs around through at least Friday. A high pressure sits just off shore, and a low pressure sits and spins back to our west. That will leave southerly flow and moisture from the Gulf of Mexico rushing into the Carolinas. This leaves us with chances for showers and storms daily.

The pattern starts to shake by the weekend with storm chances dwindling on Sunday. It looks like we could start our early next week mostly dry!

Today: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 89.