Wet, unsettled weather lingers through weekend; Monday cold front brings fall-like temps back to Carolinas

An unsettled stretch of weather will take over through the weekend with scattered showers and storms possible at times.

A weak front will pass through the area Friday before settling just to our south this weekend. Highs will top out in the 80s each day with mostly cloudy skies and muggy conditions.

On Monday, a cold front will swing through the area later in the day bringing an end to the wet weather.

Beautiful weather will move in for the rest of the week with plenty of sunshine and low humidity levels. Fall-like temperatures will take over with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s each afternoon!

Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene are still churning in the Atlantic right now. Both storms are expected stay out to sea during their entire lifespan. Keep checking in with FOX 46 on air and online for updates.

Today: Partly cloudy. 40% showers/storms. Hi: 86

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 50% showers. Lo: 72

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. 60% showers. Hi: 81 Lo: 71

