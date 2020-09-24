Wet end to the week begins; heavier showers from Beta move in this evening through Friday

Thursday will be cloudy with patchy drizzle throughout the area. During the evening hours, the drizzle will turn into heavier rain showers as the remnants of Beta move closer to the Carolinas.

Friday will be a wet day as Beta continues to swing across the area. 1-2″ of total rainfall is expected with some locating possibly seeing 2-3″ of rain.

The weekend will improve a bit with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s. There could be a stray shower this weekend, but most of your Saturday and Sunday will remain dry.

The warmer weather will stick around into the start of the next week.

The tropics continue to remain active, so make sure to stay with Fox 46 Charlotte for the latest info.

Thursday: Plenty of clouds, 30% shower. Hi: 72

Friday: Cloudy, 70% rain. Hi: 73 Lo: 60

