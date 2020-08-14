Wet and stormy pattern for the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A weak front just to our north along with a few areas of low pressure will keep us in a rainy, stormy pattern through the upcoming weekend.

Rain chances will slowly decrease over the next few days, but you will want to keep the umbrella handy for a bit longer.

Heavy rain with some minor flooding is our bigger concern as slow-moving downpours push through parts of the area. Most of the wet weather will develop in the afternoon and evening hours before gradually fading away overnight.

Stay weather aware and remember – turn around, don’t drown!

Otherwise, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s through Sunday. More sunshine will return to the area on Monday and rain chances diminish to a 20% chance, so most of the day should be dry.

Tropical Storm Josephine will continue to strengthen as it moves northwest across the Atlantic. As of now, the track keeps the storm well out to sea with it curving north towards Bermuda. FOX 46 News will keep you updated with the latest track.

Friday: Mainly cloudy; 70% showers/storms. High 87

Tonight: A few showers/storms linger; Mostly cloudy. Low 73

Saturday: Mainly cloudy; 60% showers/storms. Hi: 85