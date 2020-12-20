Wet and cold end to the weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — It will be a cold and wet end to the weekend in the Charlotte metro.

The rain will stick around until midafternoon, but clouds will linger. The system is progressing quickly to the east and northeast. Morning temps were in the mid 30s and are expected to rise to the low 50s.

The sunshine that we don’t see on Sunday, we make up for to start the week as Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday are all expected to feature plenty of sun.

It is possible that some areas in the mountain region with higher terrain could see some snow on Sunday.

LATEST HEADLINES