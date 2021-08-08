Weekly Outlook: Typical summer pattern is back for the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A typical summer weather pattern is back in the Carolinas with steamy and unsettled conditions expected each day this week. The heat and humidity will be the big story for more of the week with highs holding in the 90s.

Monday will feature sunshine and patchy clouds with highs in the lower 90s. A stray shower or storm will be possible on Monday afternoon, but it will not be much and most of the day will be dry.

We will see slightly better chances for rain by midweek a strong southerly flow pushes moisture into the area. Each day this week will not be a washout, but you will want to keep your eye on the skies just in case.

The tropics are becoming active as we head into the peak of hurricane season. We are watching two potential storms that could develop over the next 5 days. Stay with Fox 46 News for the latest!

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Lo: 70

Monday: Clouds and sun, humid. Hi: 91

Tuesday: Partly sunny, PM shower/storm. Hi: 92 Lo: 72