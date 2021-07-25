Weekly Outlook: Temps rise into upper 90s as week progresses

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Summery stretch continues today.

Expect mostly sunny skies today, heat and humidity crank with temperatures climbing into the lower 90’s. A storm or two could bubble up on the heat/ humidity. Any storms will be capable of locally heavy rain, lightning. Most of the Piedmont stays dry, expect more downpours in the higher elevations.

Air quality may also be an issue today, but getting better. Smoke, some haze will still be present from the western wildfires. Keep an eye out on children, the elderly, and anyone with respiratory issues.

It stays partly cloudy and muggy tonight with lows near 70 degrees.

A cold front starts to approach on Monday, so we’ll find increased coverage in showers/ storms. These storms will also be capable of heavy rain and lightning. Temperatures stay hot in the lower 90s.

Scattered showers/ storms will be likely again on Tuesday as the cold front slowly sags south. The cold front should be south of us by Wednesday leaving the rest of the work week dry.

Late-week looks hot, a dome of heat/ humidity sets up over the Carolinas. Highs could climb into the middle 90s with heat indices quickly approaching, exceeding 100. Stay cool and hydrated!

The heat gets chipped away by the weekend as a cold front approaches with some showers/ storms.

Today: Mostly sunny, hazy, hot, & humid. Isolated storm possible. High: 91.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers/ storms. High: 91.