Weekly Outlook: Heat wave begins on Sunday!

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Our heat wave starts on Sunday!

AIR QUALITY WARNING is in effect for Mecklenburg and Union counties. Hot, steamy, stagnant air will lead to poor air quality. Code Orange means take precautions, especially for those vulnerable like kids, elderly, and anyone with underlying respiratory problems. Limit time outside!

High pressure continues to stay in control, leading to that hot and stagnant air. Expect sunshine with highs heading into the lower 90’s. This would be our first 90 degree day of the year in Charlotte, about on time!

It stays mostly clear and quiet tonight, warm and muggy with lows in the middle 60’s.

The heat continues to crank through a lot of the work week. High pressure remains in control through Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to middle 90’s. We’ll be within shouting distance of records daily, putting them in jeopardy!

By Wednesday, the high pressure starts to become a bit weaker. It stays hot, but we’ll bring in chances for spotty showers/ storms through Friday.

With this being our first round of heat this year, remember those safety tips! Light, loose-fitted clothing will keep you cool. Limit time outside. Check on kids, elderly, and pets who are most susceptible to heat sickness.

Today: Mostly sunny, hot. High: 92.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, hot. High: 93.