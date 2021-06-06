Weekly Outlook: Heat and humidity continue for Charlotte metro area

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A summery pattern is taking hold as heat and humidity returns!

It will be warm and muggy out there today. Temperatures climb into the upper 80’s, just shy of 90 degrees in spots. A few showers/ storms could bubble on the heat/ humidity of the day. Any storms would be capable of locally heavy rain, and collapse after sunset.

A couple storms could keep going in the higher elevations tonight. Otherwise, it stays warm and muggy with lows around 70 degrees.

Additional scattered showers/ storms are likely Monday into Tuesday. Expect much of the same, warm and humid 80’s with daytime showers/ storms capable of heavy rain and lightning.

This summery pattern hangs around through most of the 7-day. A high pressure sits just off shore, and a low pressure sits and spins back to our southwest. That will leave southerly flow and moisture from the Gulf of Mexico rushing into the Carolinas. This leaves us with chances for showers and storms daily.

But as I mentioned, these types of storms are pulse storms, diurnally driven, meaning they are fueled by the heat/ humidity of the day. So, they will be unorganized, widely scattered, and likely short-lived collapsing right after sunset.

As we keep this summery pattern, temperatures stay warm in the middle/ upper 80’s.

Today: Partly cloudy, spotty storms. High: 88.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm & muggy. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 87.