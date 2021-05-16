Weekly Outlook: As the week progresses, so will the weather

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A few more clouds fill in Sunday as the pattern starts to turn a little unsettled.

A front starts to sneak in from the north today. With the front nearby, a few more clouds fill in turning skies partly to mostly cloudy. A few spotty showers are possible but most stay dry. Highs creep into the upper 70’s.

Some showers linger tonight with lows in the upper 50’s.

The stalled front hangs around through the beginning of the workweek. The core of the storm will be back in the Midwest, bringing the bulk of the rain to them. But with the stalled front draped to our north across the Ohio Valley, spotty showers can’t be ruled out Monday and Tuesday. With southerly winds, temperatures continue to creep towards 80 degrees.

By Wednesday, the front clears and high pressure sets up. This will allow temperatures to turn hot, highs in the middle/ upper 80’s by the end of the week into the weekend. We will even hit 90 degrees in spots!

Today: Mostly cloudy, a few showers possible. High: 78.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, a few showers possible. Low: 58.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, a few showers possible. High: 79.