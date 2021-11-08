Sunny and unseasonably warm to start the week, but it won’t last

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A nice, cool evening ahead!

High pressure kept us warm today and stays in control tonight. Expect mostly clear skies and temperatures cooling off into the lower 40s.

High pressure keeps us mostly sunny and warm again tomorrow. Highs climb back into the middle 70s, running 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Sunshine and 70s stick around for one more day on Wednesday before the pattern changes again.

By Thursday our next big storm starts to approach. We’ll find increasing clouds and cooler 60s in the afternoon. Showers arrive by the evening, with rain becoming more widespread overnight. We’ll be left with rain for Friday morning’s commute before it exits in the afternoon. Temperatures stay in the 60s.

Cooler air arrives behind that front by the weekend. We’ll start to find daytime highs back in the 50s, and cold overnight lows back in the 30s near freezing.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 42.

