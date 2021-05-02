Weekend wraps up nicely, but rain to start the workweek

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We’ll wrap up the weekend nice!

High pressure is still in control but its losing its grip as a storm approaches from the west. Expect a few more clouds today. Southerly winds keep us warm with highs in the lower 80’s.

By tonight that storm starts to arrive with some showers/ thunder. Lows stay warm in the middle 60’s.

Scattered showers/ storms look likely on Monday as that storm tracks through the area. Expect hit and miss rounds of locally heavy rain and lightning. Keep the FOX46 Weather App handy! Highs approach 80 degrees.

The pattern stays unsettled through the rest of the work week with the storm track sitting overhead. This pattern isn’t conducive to severe weather, but we’ll have to check ingredients daily to see if any storms could grow to be strong to severe.

A few more storms are possible Tuesday, before a final cold front comes through sometime between Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will stay warm despite storm chances with highs in the 80’s.

Cooler air arrives once the final front comes through. Expect sunshine and 70’s by Friday and Saturday.

Today: Partly cloudy, warmer. High: 81.

Tonight: Showers possible. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers/ storms. High: 80.