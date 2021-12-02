Weekend Weather: We could hit record-breaking temps on Friday with a possible high of 77

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – If you’re a fan of the warmer weather, we’ve got more of it coming for you! Cooler weather lovers, don’t worry.

We have that returning as well! But for now, it stays on the warm side. In fact, Friday will likely be record-breaking, with a high of 77 in our forecast. That would break the old record of 75!

Saturday, it’s back in the 70s once again, as the weather stays dry. Overall, the weather looks good for outside plans this weekend. Sunday will be a bit cooler as another front approaches.





With moisture increasing, some sprinkles or a couple light showers can’t be ruled out. Monday brings a slightly better chance of rain, especially in the mountains.

As expected, the drought has worsened across the region. There’s now a severe drought in place in the Charlotte metro and surrounding counties. We’re more than 6.5 inches below normal for rain.

Next Wednesday and Thursday may bring a more active pattern and higher rain chances.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 46.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. High 77.