Weekend Weather: Warm and humid with chances of pop-up storms in the Charlotte area

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A ridge of high pressure will keep temperatures on the warm and humid side this weekend, as well as all through next week.

Feels like summer– and we’ll be in a typical summertime pattern for the next several days. That includes chances of pop-up showers and storms!

After a dry start Saturday with some patchy fog, you’ll have to keep an eye (and ear) to the sky for any threatening clouds or rumbles of thunder!





Be ready to bring it inside for a bit until the storms pass. Not everyone will see the rain, just hit-or-miss activity is expected. It will be the same story for Sunday!

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Low 67.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Pop-up shower, t’storm possible. High 87.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible in the afternoon & evening. 68/86.