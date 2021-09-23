Weekend Weather: Temps fall into the 40s overnight in the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – What a gorgeous first full day of fall it was! If you enjoyed it, there’s plenty more days like it coming!

Let’s talk about how much cooler it was this morning– lows dipped into the 40s in the mountains, with 50s everywhere else. Friday morning– even cooler!

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

We’ll fall into the mid and upper 40s around the Charlotte area, with some 30s in the higher elevations of the mountains.

Cool stuff for this time of year, considering the “normal” low is around 60. The record for Friday morning is 43. Even though it’ll feel cool in the morning, high temps will warm into the 70s.





We’ll be in the low 80s again by the end of the weekend. The warm up continues next week as the weather stays dry.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low 47.

Friday: Sunny. High 76.