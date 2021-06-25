Weekend Weather: Slighty hotter, more humid with chances for spotty showers and storms

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Get ready for a slightly hotter and more humid weekend! Back into a typical summertime pattern we go, as high pressure moves offshore.

The flow around that will usher in more moisture, leading to daily chances of spotty showers and storms. It won’t be a washout, though!

Just be prepared to bring it inside for a bit if you start to hear thunder. The threat of severe storms will be low for the next few days. However, an isolated storm may produce hail or strong wind, not to mention heavy rain and/or lightning! So stay weather aware, wherever you may go!





Almost daily chances of showers and storms will continue through next week.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Tonight: Clouds increase. Small shower chance. Low 67.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Few showers, storms possible. High 86.

Sunday: Sun & clouds. Isolated showers, t’storms. 70/89.