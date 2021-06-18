Weekend Weather: Hot and humid Saturday with a small chance of showers, thunderstorms

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It was a sunny but hotter finish to the week as temperatures soared into the upper 80s and low 90s. It will stay on the hot–and more humid–side Saturday as high pressure moves east and allows tropical moisture to begin to move in.

There’s only a small chance you’ll run into a shower or thunderstorm on Saturday. Come Father’s Day on Sunday, it will be a much wetter day!

An area of low pressure will move in from the southwest (possibly Tropical Storm Claudette before it becomes a remnant low), drawing in rain, heavy at times, by Sunday morning.

It’s looking like a day of on-and-off downpours, along with the chance of a few storms. Flooding will be the main concern, with rainfall totals of 1-3 inches possible.







A stray severe thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, mainly south & east of Charlotte where a brief tornado may form. Stay weather aware, and keep checking in with FOX 46 News for updates!

A cold front will then move in early next week, keeping the chance of showers & storms in the forecast through Tuesday.

Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 70.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Small chance shower/t’storm. Breezy. High 91.

Sunday: Cloudy, muggy, with periods of rain & storms. 69/81.