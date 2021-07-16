Weekend Weather: Frequent lightning and heavy rain are the main threats

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s been a hot and humid stretch this week… it is summer, after all!

Highs have been in the upper 80s to 90s, and on Thursday, the high of 94 degrees was the hottest it’s been so far this year at Charlotte! More heat and humidity to come this weekend.

As a front slowly approaches from the west through Monday, afternoon and evening storm chances continue. Stay weather aware!

Frequent lightning and heavy rain are the main threats. The front may try to clear most of our area by Tuesday, which would give us a bit of a drier, less stormy pattern mid-week.





As for temperatures, highs return to the 80s early next week, then we’re right back into the 90s starting Wednesday.

Tonight: Lingering shower, t’storm. Partly cloudy. Low 73.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Sct’d showers and storms develop. High 92.

Sunday: Partly sunny with mainly PM showers and storms. 72/87.