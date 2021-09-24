Weekend Weather: Expect cool mornings, dry with extra clouds

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Beautiful weather rules this first weekend of fall! Even with another cold front moving through Saturday, the only thing it will do is bring us some extra clouds. No rain is expected.

Looking good for the outside activities! Mornings remain cool and afternoons pleasantly warm. It does heat up again by the middle of next week, with some highs nearing 90.





However, humidity remains low. The next cold front will drop temps into the 70s again late next week.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low 50.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. High 79.

Sunday: Sunny and warm. 53/80.