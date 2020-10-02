Weekend weather: Beautiful fall weather on tap through Sunday

A beautiful fall weekend is on tap in the wake of a cold front that slipped through the area this morning.

Friday will be sunny and a bit crisp with a high of 70 degrees. More of the same is expected Saturday and Sunday.

Get out there a visit your favorite apple orchard or pumpkin patch this weekend!

A VERY weak cold front will sneak through the area Sunday night. That front could drop some light rainfall in the mountains but the rest of the viewing area will stay mostly dry.

Temperatures moderate to more seasonal levels into the middle of next week.

Today: Sunny and nice. Hi: 71 Lo: 44

Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 70 Lo: 46

