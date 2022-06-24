CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — High pressure will be in main control of our weather this weekend, giving us mostly dry days with hot and humid temps.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

The exception is in the mountains and foothills, where moisture riding up the higher terrain could develop a few showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

The next cold front moves in early next week, bringing a better chance of rain for everyone Monday into Tuesday. This also comes with cooler forecast highs in the low and mid-80s.







The unsettled pattern may linger through the late week as well.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. Low 69.

Saturday: Clouds & sun. High 91. Few showers & storms.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and hot. 68/92. Showers & storms possible, mainly in the mountains.